Arrowhead United Way honors Inland Empire-based groups at Community Awards

Two Inland Empire-based organizations and a community advocate were recently recognized by Arrowhead United Way for their contributions in helping people the community thrive.

Target, San Bernardino Unified School District and Marsha Olguin of Mary’s Table were among the honorees at Arrowhead United Way’s annual Community Awards Breakfast.

Held April 27 at the National Orange Show Events Center, this year’s theme — United We Fight. United We Win — served as an inspirational to message to encourage unity in the community, a tireless effort displayed through each of this year’s awardees, according to a news release.

“Target employees not only contribute generously to the Arrowhead United Way campaign, but they also donate many hundreds of volunteer hours to the community,” the release said.

Target also recently partnered with Arrowhead United Way and the city of Rialto to construct Rialto’s first off-leash dog park. The partnership, brought together more than 120 volunteers from Arrowhead United Way, local Target Distribution Centers and Rialto Parks and Recreation to create the dog-friendly park complete with painted dog paws leading to the fenced-off park, an obstacle course and free-run area. The park was made possible through a $10,000 grant from Target and upcycled playground equipment from the city and was part of Arrowhead United Way and Target’s annual MLK Day of Service.

San Bernardino Unified School District was recognized for the many partnerships it has with Arrowhead United Way. The partnerships include the Rewarding Pathways Internship Program, Next Step Mentoring, Teens Make a Difference, among others.

Marsha Olguin of Mary’s Table was honored with the Outstanding Community Partner Award. Olguin, a longtime employee of Mary’s Table, “works timelessly feeding and clothing the hungry and homeless,” Arrowhead United Way said in the release.

Arrowhead United Way is a volunteer driven organization that actively supports health and human services by focusing on education, income, and health.

To learn more on how to become involved with Arrowhead United Way, call 909-884-9441 or visit www.ArrowheadUnitedWay.org.