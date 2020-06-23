Arrowhead United Way included in $15 million anonymous gift for COVID-19 efforts

Local Advertisement

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Arrowhead United Way has been active in collecting funds to support community members in the regions that need dire assistance. The San Bernardino United COVID-19 Relief Fund was established and began accepting donations, as well as applications for individual assistance on March 19, 2020.

The San Bernardino United COVID-19 Relief Fund was heartily supported by community partners including, SBCUSD Making Hope Happen Foundation. “Our community leaders have really stepped up to support our efforts to assist those who are facing the biggest hardships from the pandemic. Our partners are aware of the great need in our region and the California-wide donation of $15 million from an anonymous donor is going to make a huge impact on the lives in our regions,” said Gwendolyn Rodgers, Interim President & CEO of Arrowhead United Way.

The anonymous donor made an impressive $15 million gift to fund a total of 30 local United Ways. All United Ways that are benefiting from the donation will be using it to help in the relief efforts for those most in need. The San Bernardino United COVID-19 Relief Fund was developed to assist the community with food needs, housing concerns, financial challenges, and an array of different concerns caused by the current pandemic.

A message from a community member who applied for direct assistance read, “It is nice to have someone out their helping the community like Arrowhead Unite Way. I’ve known them for many years and now I find myself in a situation where I have to take advantage of their services and I appreciate them and their good work.”

For community members in the Arrowhead United Way region that are facing financial challenges due to the COVID-19 crisis and would like to be added to the direct assistance waitlist, please visit www.arrowheadunitedway.org .

“Although, we have been so fortunate to be included in such a generous gift, we will continue to work tirelessly to make sure we can fully support the requests for assistance that we have received. We are still pushing for resources to meet the extraordinary need of our communities. All donations are greatly appreciated and regardless of size can make a world of difference to an individual or family that is struggling,” added Rodgers.

For more information on the ongoing COVID-19 situation, please visit https://covid19.ca.gov/. If you are in need of immediate assistance or local resources, please dial 2-1-1.

If you are interested in making a donation to the San Bernardino United COVID-19 Relief Fund for Direct Assistance, please visit www.arrowheadunitedway.org and click the donate banner. Checks made out to ‘Covid-19’ are also accepted by mail at Arrowhead United Way, 646 North D Street, San Bernardino, CA 92401