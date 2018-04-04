Art and music take center stage during Lunch Break

Artists, musicians, dancers, poets and comedians finally have a space in which to inspire and be inspired during Lunch Break in downtown Rialto every other Saturday from 3 – 6 p.m. at Raquel’s Jazz Lounge.

Destiny Muse, a Rialto resident and Eisenhower graduate, was traveling to Los Angeles multiple times a week over the last three years to experience art in trendy and chic environments.

“I always felt a strong pull to come back to my hometown to create a positive environment for the arts,” she said during a telephone interview.

Muse, who considers herself a storyteller, wanted to provide the community with a consistent venue in which to connect through art and music, where different art forms can be shared and explored.

Lunch Break features what Muse refers to as “open mic jam sessions.” A local band plays live music the entire time while audience members freely take to the stage to express themselves through whichever art form they desire.

“The (Lunch Break) experience is dictated by whoever shows up that day,” Muse explained. “There isn’t a list of who goes up on stage first. There are people who are now bringing their instruments to jam with the band.”

Muse encourages the community to “find someone you didn’t come with and take a photo,” in order to promote camaraderie and stepping out of one’s comfort zone.

The next Lunch Break session is taking place this Saturday, Apr. 7. Tickets are $5 when purchased in advance at www.lunchbreak.live and $10 at the door.

Raquel’s Jazz Lounge is located at 134 S. Riverside Ave.