Arthropolooza: The Ultimate Bugfest returns to the county museum

Discover the fascinating world of arthropods—insects, arachnids, and myriapods, when Arthropolooza: The Ultimate Bugfest, returns for the second year to the San Bernardino County Museum on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 16 and 17, from noon to 4 p.m. Live insects and insect specimen displays, interactive bee activities, carnivorous insects, citizen science opportunities, backyard conservation, composting demo, insect photography and other engaging events are featured to educate visitors about our Earth’s tiny and sometimes not so tiny creatures.

The museum will feature live arthropods from the popular Exploration Station live animal collection and mounted insect displays from the Education Collection. Tarantula Encounters are scheduled at 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. “Dare Box” gives visitors the opportunity to use only the sense of touch to discern concealed insects. Facilitated cockroach races take place at 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. and kids will have the opportunity to dress up in bug accessories (made at our craft tables) and race each other! A community mural gives space for visitors to express their appreciation, fear, love and respect for the insect world, and a photo station is the opportunity to get buggie with a social media memory of the event.

A number of local partners are participating in the event including The Wildlands Conservancy’s Oak Glen, Joshua Tree National Park, Mary VagleNature Center, Ameal Moore Nature Center, Hidden Valley Nature Center, BeeRooted, UC Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners, Riverside-Corona Resource Conservation District, Inland Empire Resources Conservation District, UC Riverside’s Entomology Outreach and Citrus Psyllid Research teams, and San Bernardino County departments of Public Works, Agriculture/Weights & Measures, and Environmental Health Services Mosquito and Vector Control Program.

According to museum curator of integrated science, Jessika Vazquez, “We are very excited to be hosting Arthropolooza once again. This year we’re showcasing more arthropods, working with more partners, and have more engaging activities. We’ll be highlighting the importance, awe, and beauty of these critters who are everywhere! Arthropods encompass over 80% of all described species in the world and outnumber each individual human being by 160 million! They are fascinating.”

The San Bernardino County Museum’s exhibits of regional, cultural and natural history and the Museum’s other exciting events and programs reflect the effort by the Board of Supervisors to achieve the Countywide Vision by celebrating arts, culture, and education in the county, creating quality of life for residents and visitors.

The San Bernardino County Museum is at 2024 Orange Tree Lane, at the California Street exit from Interstate 10 in Redlands. The museum is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Arthropolooza is included with general admission: $10 (adult), $8 (military or senior), $7 (student), and $5 (child aged 5 to 12). Children under five and Museum Association members are admitted free. Parking is free. For more information, visit www.sbcounty.gov/museum. The museum is accessible to persons with disabilities.