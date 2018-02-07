Arthropolooza–the Ultimate Bug Fest Buzzing at the Museum

Have you ever joined in to build a community caterpillar? Don’t miss your chance at Arthropolooza, at the San Bernardino County Museum on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 17 and 18, 12 to 4 p.m. The community caterpillar, butterfly demonstrations, bug pendants, and butterflies and mosquitoes crafty comparisons are among the family activities you’ll enjoy at this popular annual event.

Discover the fascinating world of arthropods—insects, arachnids, myriapods, and more. At the same time, activities and presentations will look at love from a whole new perspective: symbiotic relationships. Parasites need love, too!

Special guests will be on hand to display and answer questions about beneficial insects—and pests! An entomologist at the University of California at Riverside will talk about the devastating Asian citrus psyllid pest, its associated bacterial disease, and how the public can help protect the citrus industry. The UCR Entomology Department will set up interactive activities. Master Gardeners will share information on pollinators and about gardening for butterflies, bees, and beneficial insects. On Saturday only, San Bernardino County Environmental Health Services will provide information about mosquito and vector control.

Step into the Museum Exploration Station for live insect encounters. Purchase a variety of insect-related merchandise at the Museum Store, from the ever-popular icky rubber bugs to insect books, toys, and posters.

Museum Director Melissa Russo said, “Whether you love insects or not, this is a fun chance to get up close and learn more about the benefits of the tiny critters that inhabit every corner of our world. As a critical part of our earth’s ecosystem we like introducing the positive contributions of bugs, especially during Valentine’s Day week, when love is in the air…so to speak.”

Arthropolooza and the County Museum’s other exciting events and exhibits reflect the effort by the Board of Supervisors to achieve the Countywide Vision by celebrating arts, culture, and education in the county, creating quality of life for residents and visitors.