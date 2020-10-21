Assembly Agriculture Chair Rivas, Assemblymembers Reyes, Medina tour Inland Empire agriculture entities

Local Advertisement

On Monday, Oct. 26, recently appointed Assembly Agriculture Chair Robert Rivas visited the Inland Empire on his statewide tour of the agriculture industry, meeting with local industry leaders and elected officials, including Assemblymember Eloise Reyes (D-San Bernardino) and Assemblymember Jose Medina (D-Riverside).

“The Inland Empire was a must-stop for me on my ag tour of California,” Asm. Rivas said. “Riverside and San Bernardino have a rich history of innovation and food production going back over a century, and I want to ensure this region remains a vital component of California’s agriculture industry, which brings in $50 billion a year to our economy. COVID-19 has introduced numerous concerns and issues to our industry, including an economic recession which has devastated many local farms in the region and throughout the state, and I’m here to learn and listen on how best to protect our farms, ranches and workers as we head into the new legislative year.”

“The sustainability of California’s agriculture industry is critical to California’s economy. With many small businesses participating in this economic sector in the Inland Empire, it is important that we hear their voices and concerns,” said Asm. Reyes. “I want to thank the Assembly Agriculture Committee and Chair Assemblymember Robert Rivas for incorporating the Inland Empire on their statewide tour.”

Asm. Rivas was joined this morning by Asm. Medina in Riverside at the Gless Ranch, where they met with representatives from the Riverside County Farm Bureau, followed by an afternoon tour with Asm. Reyes of Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County, where Sunkist donated over 50 boxes of food to the organization.

“It was great for Sunkist to join Chair Rivas and Assemblymember Reyes in supporting our local food banks,” said Jim Phillips CEO/President, Sunkist Growers. “As a grower-owned citrus cooperative that provides fresh citrus to food banks throughout the nation, we’ve seen how food banks play a vital role in helping those in need get a balanced diet.”