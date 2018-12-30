Assemblymember Eloise Reyes to Chair Human Services Committee

Local Advertisement

Assemblymember Eloise Reyes (D- San Bernardino) has been announced as chair of the Assembly Committee on Human Services. The Human Services Committee has jurisdiction over such vital issues as child care, homelessness, CalFRESH, CalWORKs, community care licensing, In-Home Supportive Services (IHSS), foster care and developmental services.

“I am honored that Speaker Rendon appointed me to chair this important committee and has recognized my efforts to find equitable solutions that leave no one behind,” said Assemblymember Reyes. “I have been focused on improving our childcare and early education systems and look forward to working with my colleagues to make sure that we advance policies to ensure that children are ready for K-12 and that working families have access to childcare.” Assemblymember Reyes continued, “We must find options that take into account that many families have unique challenges that can not be addressed by one size fits all models.”

The first bill introduced by Assemblymember Reyes for the 2019-2020 legislative session is AB 6 which establishes the Office of Early Childhood Education in order to ensure a holistic implementation of early childhood education programs and universal preschool. More information can be found here.

Assemblymember Reyes is also a member of the Assembly Blue Ribbon Commission on Early Childhood Education. The Commission is the Assembly’s effort to plan an early learning system that works for children, families and providers and is currently drafting policy recommendations based on information gathered at previous hearings.

