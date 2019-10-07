Assemblymember Reyes and School District Police bring Community Healing Forum to San Bernardino

Local Advertisement

Bullying and violence in our communities were top concerns on Monday night. Over 200 community members joined with Assemblymember Reyes and Chief Joseph Paulino of the San Bernardino City Unified School District Police at Arroyo Valley High School to share their frustrations and concerns on important community issues in San Bernardino.

The goal of the Community Healing Forum was to provide a safe space for the community to express their concerns to community leaders. The main topics discussed were bullying and student safety.

“It was clear to me that bullying is a main concern to parents and our community. When parents drop off their children at school they expect them to be safe from bullying and other trauma that impacts their children,” said Assemblymember Reyes. “These conversations are difficult, but they are the first step to healing and finding solutions to the community’s concerns.”

The Community Healing: Protecting the Next Generation event was the first in a series of community healing events that Assemblymember Reyes is planning throughout the 47th Assembly District. These events will tackle issues of poverty, gun violence, student safety, homelessness, government transparency and more.

Many partners joined to ensure the community was heard including: Moderators Dr. April Clay, Clay Counseling Solutions and Mary Valdemar, Ch.I.C.C.C.A.A. The panelists in attendance included: Abigail Medina, SBCUSD School Board President; Gwen Rodgers, SBCUSD School Board Vice-President; Jason Anderson, San Bernardino County District Attorney; Horace Boatwright, Deputy Chief San Bernardino County Sheriff; Michele Mahan, Lieutenant San Bernardino City Police Department; Sergio Luna, Director of Organizing Inland Congregation United for Change; and, Terrance Stone, Executive Director Young Visionaries.