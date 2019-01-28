Assemblymember Reyes’ second Young Legislators Class graduates

Local Advertisement

During Assemblymember Reyes’ first Legislative term, 59 students who reside throughout the 47th Assembly District have completed and graduated from her Young Legislators Program. The program focuses on three main themes: civic engagement, public policy and professional life skills with the end goal of professionally empowering students and showing those with an interest in Civil Service what that career truly looks like.

Students who have participated in the program have had the opportunity to meet and discuss policy and the inner workings of government from State Treasurer John Chiang, San Bernardino Community College District Trustee Frank Reyes, San Bernardino City Unified School Board of Education President Abigail Medina, Advocacy training from Center for Community Action and Environmental Justice and Financial Literacy training from Bank of America.

At the completion of the program, students travel to the Capitol in Sacramento, attend committee hearings, meet current and former Fellows in the Capitol and engage in various forms of professional skills development. While in the Capitol, students also present legislative proposals on pressing issues they see in and around their communities.

“Participation and engagement is the foundation of our democracy. Providing a space for our young students to be empowered is one of the highlights of my role in representing the 47th Assembly District,” said Assemblymember Reyes. “It is my hope that our Young Legislators will complete the program and be equipped with knowledge that will benefit them throughout their lives and to also nurture an interest in their government, not to mention civil service.”

The Young Legislators is a nine-month program to provide high school students who live, study or volunteer in the 47th District with leadership development training and an opportunity to discuss important youth related issues occurring in the community. Assemblymember Reyes is currently accepting applications from High School Sophomores and Juniors for the next class of Young Legislators on her website at www.asm.ca.gov/reyes.