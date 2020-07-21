Assemblymember Reyes, Senator Leyva partner with San Bernardino Community College District, Inland Chinese Association and Taiwanese American Chamber of Commerce to donate PPE to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center

Local Advertisement

Against the backdrop of San Bernardino County continuing its efforts to reopen the economy, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are surging, causing the county to be placed on the California COVID-19 Watch List and Governor Newsom issuing new economic restrictions.

Due to the rise in hospitalizations, San Bernardino Community College District (SBCCD) and their partners – the Inland Chinese Association, Taiwanese American Chamber of Commerce, Assemblymember Eloise Reyes and Senator Connie Leyva on Friday, July 17th donated 400 3D printed face shields and 15,000 masks to front-line health care workers at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

San Bernardino Community College District’s MakerSpace lab and the Inland Chinese Association have been key partners in the Inland Southern California Region, donating thousands of 3D printed face-shields and surgical/N95 masks to nurses, physicians and staff working on the frontlines serving the community during the COVID-19 crisis.

“We must be steadfast in our resolve to ensure our healthcare workers have the protection they need to keep themselves and their families’ safe,” said Assemblymember Eloise Reyes.

In addition to SBCCD’s donation, the Inland Chinese Association donated 10,000 surgical masks and Taiwanese American Chamber of Commerce donated 5,000 surgical masks, plus a total of 140 3M, N95 masks to the hospital.

“We appreciate our opportunity to do our part for local heroes,” said Anne Viricel, chair of the San Bernardino Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees San Bernardino Valley College and Crafton Hills College in Yucaipa.

“The Inland Chinese Association and the Taiwanese American Chamber of Commerce are committed to serving the Inland Southern California region,” said Gary Liaou, President of the Inland Chinese Association. “We stand willing to help provide PPE to our frontline health care workers and we thank them for their sacrifice and service.”

“In challenging times, our community always comes together. Friday, July 17th, we came together to thank those who put their lives at risk to save others,” said SBCCD Trustee Frank Reyes.

According to state statistics, as of July 20th, San Bernardino County is experiencing a high number of hospitalized positive coronavirus patients.

The increasingly high rate of positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations has our state officials concerned.

“Something California has clearly learned from the COVID-19 pandemic is that we must remain proactive and prepared ahead of the next crisis—or even the next wave of the current pandemic,” said Senator Leyva.

Senator Leyva said she is introducing legislation with Dr. Richard Pan, a pediatrician and state senator representing the Sacramento region, to improve the state’s stockpile of PPE, respirators, surgical masks, and gowns.

Arrowhead Regional Medical Center nurses, physicians and staff have immediately put the donated personal protective equipment to use.

“We are so grateful to all of the individuals who contributed to making this donation happen,” said Hospital Director, William Gilbert. “Gestures like this lift our nurses and physicians’ hearts and show that the community truly cares.”