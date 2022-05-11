Assistance League recognizes 12 hometown heroes during 60th Annual Headdress Ball

Local Advertisement [adrotate group="1"]

Assistance League of San Bernardino held its 60th Annual Headdress Ball on April 30th.

This year 11 models presented an intricate headdress – some weighing as much as 10 points, and some almost 10 feel tall.

The funds raised benefit two nonprofit organizations, Dr. Earl R. Crane Children’s Dental Health Center and Operation School Bell.

“Both of these San Bernardino organizations perform great work – Dr. Earl Crane Children’s Dental Health provides free sealants to 8,000 3rd and 4th grade students without insurance each year and Operation School Bell provides clean clothing and shoes to 550 low-income students each school year. It’s imperative that children in San Bernardino have access to dental care and clean clothing, because without it how can we expect them to succeed in school,” said Headdress Ball Chair Tawnya Rhoades-Hensley.

Photo Ricardo Tomboc: Headdress Ball Chair Tawnya Rhoades-Hensley, Lt. Jennifer Kohrell, and Hometown Hero SGT. Mark Aranda at the Headdress Ball on April 30th.

Other exceptional work around the community that was spotlighted at the event are its 12 hometown heroes that were honored and recognized.

“Our theme this year was hometown heroes. We decided to hand-pick 12 community leaders that are dedicated to San Bernardino, and are often seen going above and beyond to make our city a better place,” continued Rhoades-Hensley.

One of those 12 hometown heroes includes Inland Empire Community News’ Publisher Gloria Harrison, who was honored for her activism and community involvement.

“I’ve watched Gloria support numerous initiatives and organizations around the community. She’s the type of person who sees people in community making positive strides and without hesitation, provides support. She really is a force in the community,” Rhoades-Hensley said.

Photo MJ Duncan: Hometown Heroes honored during this year’s gala are, from left; SB County Schools Ted and Barbara Alejandre, Drs. Cheryl Fischer and Herb, SBPD Sgt. Mark Aranda, SB County Firefighter Paramedic Captain Spencer Brumbaugh, Toyota of San Bernardino owners Cliff (not in attendance) and Bobbi Cummings, Drs. Dotti and Ernie Garcia, IECN Publisher and San Bernardino Community College District Chair Gloria Macías Harrison, Garner Holt, ABC7 Journalist Leticia Juarez, CCU Director – ARMC Rav Mann, and Designer Extraordinaire Derrick Vasquez.