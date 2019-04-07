Auditions to be held for Disney’s “Mary Poppins”

Local Advertisement

Open auditions for Disney’s “Mary Poppins,” presented by LifeHouse Theater and directed by Wayne R. Scott and Michael Milligan, will be Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at LifeHouse Theater, 1135 N. Church Street, Redlands.

Auditions will be held on a first come-first served basis and those auditioning must be at least 10 years of age. Roles are open for men and women. Men are especially encouraged to audition. Those auditioning should bring a theatrical resume and a recent photo to leave with the audition panel. Those without a photo may have a picture taken at the auditions for a $2 fee.

Auditioners should also bring their own sheet music in the preferred key, and be prepared to sing a short selection of about 16 measures. A pianist will be provided but will not be able to transpose any sheet music. Auditions with CDs will not be accepted. Those without sheet music will be asked to sing “Happy Birthday” with the accompanist.



Disney’s “Mary Poppins” opens Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 7:30 PM and will continue on weekends through July 21, 2019. Performances are Fridays at 7:00 PM, Saturdays at 2:00 PM (except Opening Night) and 7:00 PM and Sundays at 2:00 PM. In addition to the weekend performances, there will be a special weekday performance at 7:00 PM on Thursday, July 18, 2019.One of the most popular Disney movies of all time is capturing hearts in a whole new way: as a practically perfect musical! Based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film, this smash hit Broadway delight now comes to LifeHouse Theater. Disney’s “Mary Poppins” is an enchanting mixture of irresistible story, unforgettable songs, and breathtaking dance numbers sure to dazzle one and all.



LifeHouse Theater is a service organization devoted to serving the Inland Empire through the performing arts. For more information, call (909) 335-3037 or visit our website at www.lifehousetheater.com.

Local Advertisement

List of roles available:

Bert –The narrator of the story, is a good friend to Mary Poppins. An everyman, Bert has many occupations, including hurdy-gurdy player, sidewalk artist and chimney sweep. Bert watches over the children as well as the goings on in Cherry Tree Lane. He has charm, speaks with a Cockney accent and is a song-and-dance man.

George Banks – The father to Jane and Michael Banks, is a banker to the very fiber of his being. Demanding “precision and order” in his household, he is a pipe-and-slippers man who doesn’t have much to do with his children and believes that he had the perfect upbringing by his nanny, the cruel Miss Andrew. His emotional armor, however, conceals a sensitive soul.

Winifred Banks –George’s wife and Jane and Michael’s mother. A former actress, she is loving and distracted homemaker who is busy trying to live up to her husband’s desire to only associate with “the best people” as well as be the model wife and mother. She suffers from the conflicting feelings that she’s not up to the job of “being Mrs. Banks,” yet, she is, and more. She has great warmth and simplicity to her tone.

Jane Banks –The high-spirited daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Banks, is bright and precocious but can be willful and inclined to snobbishness.

Michael Banks –The cute and cheeky son of Mr. and Mrs. Banks. Excitable and naughty, he adores his father and tries to be like him. Both he and Jane misbehave in order to get the attention of their parents.

Katie Nanna –Jane and Michael’s nanny at the beginning of the show. Overwhelmed and upset, she has absolutely had her fill of the Banks children.

Policeman –A neighborhood fixture who is respected by and observant of households on his beat.

Miss Lark –The haughty next-door neighbor of the Banks family who treats her dog, Willoughby, as if her were child.

Admiral Boom –A retired Royal Navy man and neighbor of the Banks family. A physically large man with a loud and booming voice, he speaks in Navy jargon and has a soft spot for his neighbor, Miss Lark.

Mrs. Brill –The housekeeper and cook for the Banks family. Overworked and harassed, she’s always complaining that the house is understaffed. Her intimidating exterior is a cover for the warmth underneath. Mrs. Brill doesn’t have a high opinion of nannies in general and Mary Poppins in particular.

Robertson Ay –The houseboy to the Banks family. Lazy, sleepy and grumbling, he never gets things right and believes himself to be useless.

Mary Poppins –Jane and Michael Banks’s new nanny. She is extraordinary and strange, neat and tidy, delightfully vain yet particular, and sometimes a little frightening but always exciting. She is practically perfect in every way and always means what she says.

Park Keeper –Uniformed and officious, he makes sure no one breaks park regulations. His life is defined by rules, but he secretly hankers after his childhood.

Neleus –The statue of a young boy posed with a dolphin in the park. Neleus was separated from his father, Poseidon, and misses him very much. A small and lonely being, he is very happy to befriend Jane and Michael.

Queen Victoria – A statue in the park.

Bank Chairman – The head of the bank where Mr. Banks is employed, is an Edwardian stuffed-shirt.

Miss Smythe – The Bank Chairman’s humorless secretary.

Von Hussler – A businessman seeking a loan from the bank for a shady business deal.

John Northbrook – An honest business man seeking a loan to build a factory for his community.

Bird Woman – Covered in a patchwork of old shawls, and her pockets are stuffed with bags of crumbs for the birds. She tries to sell her crumbs for the birds. She tries to sell her crumbs to passersby, who ignore her as if she doesn’t exist.

Mrs. Corry – Owns a magical gingerbread shop. She is a mysterious woman of great age.

Miss Andrews – George’s overbearing and scary nanny. With her bottle of nasty-tasting brimstone and treacle to keep naughty children in line, she is a bully who only knows one way of doing things – her way.

Annie, Fannie, Valentine, Teddy Bear, Mr. Punch, Doll, Chimney Sweeps, Toys, Parkgoers, Customers, Kite Flyers, etc.