Award nomination process opens for Education Medal of Honor

The San Bernardino County Education Medal of Honor is looking for nominations for this year’s awards that honor outstanding contributions to public education by volunteers/service groups, business/government partners, educators and alumni. The deadline to submit entries is Feb. 20.

Nominations for the 29th annual Education Medal of Honor can be made in six categories: Volunteer in Action/Community Volunteer; Volunteer in Action/Service Group; Partners in Education/Small Business or Franchise; Partners in Education/Corporation or Government Agency; Excellence in Education/Education Professional; and Excellence in Education/Student Alumni.

Criteria for nominations should focus on ways in which an individual or organization make an impact or lasting contribution, serve as positive role models and create an awareness and support for public education in communities across San Bernardino County.

Nomination forms for the award are distributed to all school districts in San Bernardino County. In addition, forms are available at the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools office at 601 N. E St. in San Bernardino. The nomination forms also can be downloaded from the County Schools’ website at: http://www.sbcss.k12.ca.us/index.php/superintendent/communications/medal-of-honor

Entries need to be returned to the County Schools office by the deadline of 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 20. Judging for the Education Medal of Honor will be conducted by an independent panel of school public relations professionals in Riverside County.

In April, award recipients for the Education Medal of Honor will be recognized during a banquet at the spring meeting of the San Bernardino County School Boards Association.

For more information about the awards programs, contact the County Schools’ Communications office at 909.386.2413.