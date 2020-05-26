Barbershops, hair salons can reopen with modifications, nail salons remain closed

Local Advertisement

San Bernardino County hair salons and barber shops join other counties in the state allowed to reopen for business, Governor Gavin Newsom announced today. Modifications such as mandatory face coverings for both barbers or stylists and clients must be strictly adhered to. State public health leaders noted that Californians staying at home and exercising caution when out helped flatten the COVID-19 curve. Public health leaders acknowledge that today’s announcement is also possible based on statewide indicators such as PPE, testing capacity, hospital surge capacity and hospitalizations.

Permitted activities include services that can be provided with both the worker and customer wearing face coverings throughout the service. These include haircuts, hair coloring, blowouts, weaves and extensions, braiding, lock maintenance, wig maintenance and hair relaxing treatments.

Salon activities that cannot be done with face coverings on both the worker and client – or that require touching the client’s face – such as shaving, facial waxing, threading, eyelash services and facials – remain prohibited at this time in all counties. Likewise, nail salons remain closed.

“San Bernardino County businesses and residents worked very hard and made tremendous sacrifices to make this moment possible,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. “Your efforts to keep our community safe and healthy have paid off. We are now proceeding toward gradually resuming our normal lives.”

Local Advertisement

Under the new guidance to reopen, salons and barbers must:

Implement measures to ensure physical distancing of at least six feet between and among workers and customers, except when providing haircutting and other close contact services.

Provide temperature and/or symptom screenings for all workers at the beginning of their shift and any vendors, contractors, or other workers entering the establishment.

Encourage workers and customers who are sick or exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 to stay home.

Screen customers upon arrival and be prepared to cancel or reschedule customers who indicate they have any signs of illness.

Require workers and customers to use face coverings during the entire haircutting and other close contact hair services.

“Our combined efforts clearly made a difference,” Hagman said. “Our goal now, besides achieving additional openings, is to keep our businesses open by continuing to keep our curve flat by taking precautions and avoiding unnecessary risk.”

Gyms, nail salons, movie theaters, sports and entertainment venues, libraries, bars and wineries, hotels and motels, and public swimming facilities won’t be authorized to reopen until Stages 3 and 4.

The County is helping small businesses operate safely and stay open through the COVID-Compliant Business Partnership Program. By agreeing to enforce physical distancing, require customers and employees to wear face coverings, and practicing prudent hygiene, small businesses can receive up to $2,500 to implement those measures. Businesses can apply through the county’s COVID-19 website, http://sbcovid19.com/.