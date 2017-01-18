Barnes & Noble Redlands announces “My Favorite Teacher” contest

Barnes & Noble Redlands is looking for the area’s favorite teacher.

The bookseller announced the start of its annual 2017 “Barnes & Noble My Favorite Teacher Contest,” an opportunity for area students to tell their community how much they appreciate their teachers.

Students can nominate their teacher by writing essays, poems or thank-you letters that share how their teacher has influenced their life and why they appreciate and admire them, according to a Barnes & Noble press release.

Grade 1-12 teachers are eligible for nomination and participating schools can submit entries to Barnes & Noble Redlands at Citrus Plaza for consideration. Entries are judged on the compelling nature of the teacher’s inspiring qualities, the sincerity of the student’s appreciation and the quality of expression and writing.

The local winning teacher will be recognized in spring 2017 at ceremony at Barnes & Noble Redlands, and will receive an award acknowledging their achievement.

The student who wrote the winning essay or poem will receive a certificate of recognition and will also be honored at the ceremony.

Awards for winning teachers, schools and students include cash prizes, NOOK® devices and more, the release states.

The 7th annual contest is broken down into local and regional winners, from which the “Barnes & Noble National Teacher of the Year” will be chosen.

Each regional winner will receive a $500 Barnes & Noble Gift Card and a NOOK by Samsung device. From the pool of regional winners, Barnes & Noble will name one teacher the “Barnes & Noble National Teacher of the Year.” The winning teacher will receive $5,000 and the title of “Barnes & Noble National Teacher of the Year.” The national winner will be recognized at a special community celebration at their local Barnes & Noble store, and the winning teacher’s school will receive $5,000. The student who writes the national winning essay, poem or thank-you letter will win a $500 Barnes & Noble Gift Card and a NOOK.

Submissions for the contest must be entered by March 1.

Only middle and high school students and active teachers employed in elementary, middle or high schools in the United States are eligible to win.

For additional contest rules visit, www.bn.com/myfavoriteteacher.