Bear Drive a Success

Thank you to everyone who helped spread the word and donated a bear to Caden’s Teddy Bears For Kids! We reached and surpassed our goal, collecting over 370 bears! These bears were delivered to Loma Linda Children’s Hospital on Christmas Eve, and distributed to patients on Christmas morning.

This bear drive meant a lot to my family and to me. Having been a patient myself, I know how sad it can feel to be in the hospital. I hope these bears brought some cheer to these children!

I would like to give a special thank you to the following organizations and individuals who went above and beyond by being a drop off spot or donating special amounts of bears: Dr. Marcus Paulson and staff at Paulson Orthodontics, Brian Seghers and staff at Rendition Tattoo, Kathy Harper at Star Tulip Stuffies, Jill Rooks and staff at The Energy Lab, Shandra Secor and the staff at Loma Linda Children’s Hospital Foundation, Redlands Elks Lodge, Phyllis Kates of PK Design, Sarah Speirs, Ryan Seacrest and the staff at KISS FM/iHeart Radio, Robert & Mary Sheehan, and all of my friends and family.

We learned a lot during this bear drive. The most amazing part was how involved everyone got- people we knew and even strangers reaching out to us to help. We had bears mailed to us from as far as Boston!

So, thank YOU, wherever you are reading this. Together we spread some cheer to kids who really needed it.