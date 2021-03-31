Beau J. Equels

Local Advertisement

Beau Jeffrey Equels, 42 of Yucaipa, went to be with our Lord and Savior on February 7, 2021, after a short battle with COVID-19. He is survived by his parents, Phillip and Eva Equels of Yucaipa; sister and brother-in-law, Jodie and Karlo Bada, also of Yucaipa; Grandfather, Terry Landreth of Hemet; 2 aunts, 1 uncle, and lots of cousins and friends.

When Beau lived in Colton, he was lovingly known as the Olive Street Greeter. Beau was also a faithful congregant of Centerpoint Church in Colton.

The memorial will be held at Montecito Memorial Park and Mortuary 3520 E Washington St, Colton, CA 92324 on April 5th, 2021 at 9:30 am. The graveside will follow shortly thereafter.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking to please donate to MECP2 research: www.mecp2d.org/donate.

