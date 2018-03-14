Behavioral health seeks public review and input on annual report

San Bernardino County Department of Behavioral Health (DBH) invites members of the public to review and comment on the draft Mental Health Services Act (MHSA, Prop. 63) Annual Update, fiscal year 2018/2019. The draft plan is a comprehensive report that illustrates the progress made by DBH and its contracted partners in addressing the behavioral health needs of the community and addresses proposed changes in MHSA components in the upcoming fiscal year.

The draft MHSA Annual Update will be posted online from March 26 through April 26 on http://www.sbcounty.gov/dbh. Comment forms will be posted in English and in Spanish.

The draft MHSA Annual Update will also be discussed during a community meeting on March 15 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the County of San Bernardino Health Services Auditorium, 850 E. Foothill Blvd., in Rialto.

“The draft MHSA Annual Update explains how the act has allowed DBH to expand behavioral health services to unserved, underserved and inappropriately served members of our community,” said DBH Director Veronica Kelley. “DBH invites community members to review the draft MHSA Annual Update and to provide feedback on the update by submitting a comment form and/or attending the upcoming community meeting.”

For additional information on the update or to request interpretation services or request disability-related accommodations, call (800) 722-9866 (7-1-1 for TTY users) or email mhsa@dbh.sbcounty.gov.

The MHSA was passed by California voters in November 2004 and is funded by a 1 percent tax surcharge on personal income over $1 million per year.

DBH, through the MHSA, is supporting the Countywide Vision by providing behavioral health services and ensuring residents have the resources they need to promote wellness, recovery and resilience in the community. Information on the Countywide Vision and on DBH can be found at http://www.sbcounty.gov.