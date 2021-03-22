Betters receives 2021 Woman of the Year honor

Local Advertisement

Cherina Betters, Ed.D., chief of Equity and Access San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools (SBCSS), is a recipient of the California 23rd Senate District 2021 Woman of the Year Award. Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh of the 23rd Senate District recognized Betters at the 34th annual ceremony held virtually on March 12.

Betters has served K-12 education for over 18 years. She actively works to address systematic educational inequity at the local, state and national levels. Betters leads countywide efforts to create equitable learning frameworks.

“Dr. Cherina Betters has a tremendous heart for kids and for creating safe and equitable spaces where they can succeed,” said County Superintendent Ted Alejandre. “She understands the value of every student’s voice and its power to change lives.”

Since 1987, California legislators have recognized women from Assembly and Senate districts in celebration of Women’s History Month. The event is sponsored and organized by the California Legislative Women’s Caucus.

Local Advertisement

The award celebrates exceptional women throughout California for their remarkable contributions to business, public safety, health or education. Participants are nominated by their peers with final recipients selected by a committee from the Women’s Caucus.

For more information on the Women of the Year award program, please visit the website.