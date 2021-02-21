Local Advertisement

Betty Price Daniel a 60-year resident of Grand Terrace passed away January 24, 2021 in Loma Linda at the age of 91. Betty was active in the California Federation of Women’s Clubs. She was President of Grand Terrace Woman’s Club, President of Colton Woman’s Club, President of District 21, 1998-2000 and Area “D” Vice President. She was a member of the Eastern Star and Delta Theta Chi Sorority. She attended Highgrove United Methodist Church.

Betty was born in Shawnee, OK, and was an avid sports fan. She loved her Angels, Lakers, Tennis, Dallas Cowboys and her Oklahoma University Sooners. When she wasn’t watching sports, you could find her listening to big band music, especially Michael Bublé and working on cross word puzzles.

Betty received excellent care the last 2 years of her life at the Gentle Care Home in Loma Linda, Ca.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband Lowell E. Daniel, Jr. of 40 years, her parents Curtis and Gertrude Price, sister Frances Hammack, and brother Charles Price.

Betty is survived by her daughters Carolyn Bronson (Dennis) Scottsdale, AZ, and Janet Loudermilk, Las Vegas, NV; granddaughters Aimee Kelly (Tom) South Hadley, MA, Julie Truscott (Trent) Henderson, NV; 5 grandchildren Mikayla, Mia and Boston Kelly, Devin and Laynee Truscott; and a great-granddaughter Robbie Truscott.

Due to the Covid pandemic there will be no service at this time. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the American Cancer Society.