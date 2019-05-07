Bike riders ride free on Saturdays in May

Local Advertisement

To celebrate National Bike Month, Omnitrans is offering free rides to passengers with bicycles every Saturday in May. Agency buses accommodate two to four bicycles.

“Combining bikes and buses is a great way to travel,” said Omnitrans spokesperson Wendy Williams. “Riding a bike to and from the bus stop is great exercise. Then riders can relax on Omnitrans to travel farther.”

Omnitrans transports an estimated 250,000 bicycles annually. Cyclists can also transfer from Omnitrans to Metrolink trains and other neighboring transit agencies offering bike racks: Riverside Transit Agency, Victor Valley Transit Authority, Foothill Transit, Pass Transit and Mountain Transit.

Omnitrans began offering bike racks on buses in 1996. The original version held two bikes. Due to growing demand, Omnitrans began transitioning to 3-bike racks in 2012. Racks are on the front of Omnitrans 40-foot buses and OmniGo vehicles. The sbX rapid transit line can hold up to four bikes inside the rear section of its 60-foot articulated coaches.

Bicycle Pit Stop Event

On Tuesday, May 14th, Omnitrans is hosting a “pit stop” event for bicycle commuters at the San Bernardino Transit Center from 7-9 a.m. The Inland Empire Bicycling Alliance and Inland Empire Commuter Services will join Omnitrans in offering bicycling resources, refreshments and giveaways to celebrate Bike to Work Week, May 13-17.

The bike month Saturday free ride offer applies to all Omnitrans 35 bus routes including freeway express and local bus routes, the sbX rapid line, and OmniGo community shuttles; it is not applicable to Access service for persons with disabilities. The free ride offer is subject to bike rack space availability. Complete rules and guidelines for using Omnitrans bike racks are available online at: Omnitrans bike and ride.