BioLife Plasma Services opens in Rialto

BioLife Plasma Services held its grand opening in Rialto on Mar. 27 at 1346 W. Foothill Blvd. This is the second location the company, part of global biopharmaceutical company Takeda, has opened in California; two more are scheduled to open in Riverside and Corona.

Plasma donations received at BioLife centers are used by Takeda to make established therapies that treat a range of rare and complex conditions for which there is often no alternative treatment.

“Our expansion into California is part of BioLife’s mission as a leader in plasma donation to grow our network and address an urgent need for life-saving plasma used to develop therapies for people around the world,” said Hema Tallman, Global Head of BioLife Operations. “Plasma-based therapies are a lifeline for thousands of people with rare, chronic and complex diseases, and donors in Southern California now have a unique opportunity to make a difference in their communities through plasma donation.”

As the demand for plasma-based therapies increases, BioLife is expanding to help meet the resulting need for plasma donations. The centers will contribute approximately $2-3 million annually to each local community through donor compensation and bring up to 70 new jobs per center. BioLife is evaluating additional California locations to continue its expansion in the state.

“With plasma donations lower than usual throughout the pandemic and demand for plasma-derived therapies growing across the nation, the need for plasma is more urgent than ever,” said John Boyle, President & CEO of the Immune Deficiency Foundation (IDF). “Plasma cannot be produced in a lab, so people like me who rely on these therapies are dependent on people regularly donating. We encourage Southern Californians to donate at one of the new BioLife centers in their community and help those who need it most.”

During each donation, plasma is separated from the blood and the blood elements are returned back into the donor’s body, through a simple, low-risk process called plasmapheresis. Screened plasma collected from healthy individuals is processed into a wide variety of therapies for people around the world with rare, life-threatening diseases, such as immunodeficiency disorders, hemophilia and hereditary angioedema.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BioLife Plasma Services has implemented additional screening and safety measures in line with public health guidance to help guarantee the safety and health of donors and employees, as well as the safety of the collected plasma. All donors will need to wear a mask inside a BioLife Plasma center.

Prospective donors can make online appointments to visit the Moreno Valley center (23727 Sunnymead Blvd., Moreno Valley, CA 92553), which opens on Saturday, February 27. They must pass a physical examination at their first visit and are screened at each visit to ensure they meet eligibility criteria. All donors are compensated for their time and commitment.

To learn more about BioLife Plasma Services, the donation process, and to schedule an appointment, please visit the BioLife website.