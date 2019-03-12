Biscuits and Gravy wins barbershop quartet competition

Local Advertisement

On March 2, 2019, The Hemet Harmonizers presented a barbershop quartet competition called Harmony on Parade at the Mt. San Jacinto College Campus Theatre. With six groups vying for the top spot of the competition it was a night full of captivating music and laughter with a locally based Colton/Grand Terrace group called Biscuits and Gravy winning top honors.

Part of a larger men’s choral group that practices at the Grand Terrace Senior Center, Biscuits and Gravy is made up of Dave Strough (lead), Geoffrey Mordue (harmony tenor), Lance Alloway (bass) and Allen Smith (baritone). They sang the songs “Red Rose Rag” and “Chances Are.”

This was the first time the quartet had entered into a competition, and when asked how they felt about the win, Geoffrey Mordue shared, “Were we surprised we won? I think so! But we were also very happy to win!”

The singing group entertains at parties and special occasions and has won other awards with their choir Inland Sound, part of the international Barbershop Harmony Chorus Society based out of Nashville, Tennessee.

The Inland Sound has about 25 men who sing acapella music in events all around the country while singing all kinds of music including doo wop, show tunes, gospel and golden oldies. On May 11th, they will perform at Colony High School in Ontario in a choral competition.

Mike Smith, Director of the Inland Sound invited all men who were interested in singing with the group to contact Geoffrey Mordue at 951-218-0441 for further information.