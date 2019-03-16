Black Chamber of Commerce supports young entrepreneurs

Black on the Block will bringing together millennial entrepreneurs of color in an engaging, empowering and entertaining community block party

What is a way to empower, educate and entertain young adults of the community all at the same time? This is the premise of what Black on the Block is about. This community block party will take place on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Rialto City Park, 130 E San Bernardino Avenue, Rialto, CA 92376.

“Our intention is to build a legacy,” Vickie Davis, curator of Black on the Block, explains. “This event is more than an expo. This will be the genesis of our narrative as a community: united in love, support, entrepreneurship and determination to define our own destinies.”

Black on the Block, hosted by Tomorrow’s World, will feature local vendors, raffles, prizes, guest speakers and FREE lunch will be provided for children under the age of 12 on a first come, first serve basis.

There will be live performances from artists of Forte Culture Media. The artists include: BduhGod, UhSantay, Saint Wicks and Shi-D. The event is free to the public, so bring a friend, family member or child and mingle with some of your local neighbors.

