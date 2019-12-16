Blink Fitness slated to open this month in Rialto

Local Advertisement

Residents in Rialto will soon enjoy the Feel-Good Experience® taking Southern California by storm.

Blink Fitness (Blink), a premium-quality, affordable fitness brand with its unmistakable Mood Above Muscle® philosophy, is slated to open in Rialto in December. The new gym, which offers monthly memberships starting at $15, will be situated at 1205-12099 W. Foothill Blvd. conveniently located near the Denny’s and El Pollo Loco. When it opens, Blink Fitness Rialto will span more than 14,200 square feet, and stands to be the brand’s 8th gym in California. Blink Fitness has popular gyms throughout Southern California, including Ontario, Burbank, Gardena, Huntington Park and Anaheim.

The gym is offering a limited time pre-opening discount on memberships, as well as the chance to enter a sweepstakes to win a free one-year membership. Local residents and area commuters can purchase pre-opening memberships on the location’s website.

Blink Fitness is a firm believer that exercise isn’t just about looking good, it’s also about how it makes you feel. In its commitment to putting Mood Above Muscle®, Blink Fitness gyms are brightly lit and feature colors that are scientifically proven to lift moods. Gym-goers are greeted and encouraged by specially trained employees, called Mood Lifters®.

“Our dedication to Mood Above Muscle® is evident in everything we do, and we’re ready to bring our unique mission to folks in Rialto,” said Stephen Catanzaro, area manager of Blink Fitness. “Southern Californians love our gyms, so we’re confident people in Rialto will enjoy our professionally trained staff, uplifting colors, sleek design and clean facility. Plus, our new Rialto gym is located conveniently near a Walgreens and the Renaissance Shopping Center, situating us perfectly for residents and commuters.”

Blink Fitness Rialto will feature state-of-the-art equipment for every fitness level, including cardio machines, strength equipment, dumbbells and designated areas for stretching, HIIT, body weight training and more. Certified personal trainers will be available for members looking for one-on-one fitness coaching, and every membership comes with a free personal training start up session. On an ongoing basis, personal training sessions start as low as $30.

The gym recently launched a Blink Fitness mobile app that empowers and enables members to exercise anytime, anywhere by providing hundreds of workout videos, including HIIT, strength, yoga, stretching, Pilates, spinning and treadmill classes, as well as guided meditations. Plus, the app offers nutrition advice and recipes.

For more information on the Blink Fitness Rialto gym and to enter the sweepstakes for a free one-year membership, visit https://www.blinkfitness.com/locations/rialto.

To contact the team at the new Rialto gym, email rialto@blinkfitness.com.