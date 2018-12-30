Board of Supervisors endorses Vision2Succeed Initiative

Local Advertisement

The Board of Supervisors endorsed Vision2Succeed, a new campaign designed to strengthen the career skills of our local workforce by connecting county residents to opportunities that enhance their qualifications to support existing employers and attract new employers to San Bernardino County.

“A skilled workforce encourages a vibrant economy, and that is why we support Vision2Succeed,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Robert Lovingood. “I encourage our community to get involved in learning experiences and programs that help to propel career growth and lifelong learning. Across the county we have a strong system of schools, colleges and universities as well as training and job resource centers that benefit residents and employers alike.”

A dynamic economy benefits all San Bernardino County residents. The Vision2Succeed.org website is a resource, providing residents with information about career exploration ideas, programs and events focused on workforce and skills development, as well as sharing opportunities to explore and participate in career options such as mentorships, internships and apprenticeships.

“Mentoring programs are a promising approach to enriching the lives of young people, addressing their need for positive adult role models, and providing one-on-one support and advocacy. Through a mentoring relationship, adult volunteers and participating youth make a significant commitment of time and energy to develop relationships devoted to personal, academic, and career development,” said Kathy Turnbull, Network Officer for Children’s Network.



The Board of Supervisors is asking all San Bernardino County residents and businesses to get involved in the launch of Vision2Succeed by posting career-building information on social media. For example, information or personal experiences about becoming a mentor, expanding a business, pursuing a new career or even changing careers. The board is also asking everyone to use the hashtags #Vision2Succeed and #myfirstjob on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.



As one of the fastest growing population and employment centers in the nation, San Bernardino County is uniquely positioned to help its residents receive the skills they need to prosper in the 21st century economy. According to research conducted for the San Bernardino County Workforce Development Board, the county’s economy is supported by a strong mix of businesses poised to expand over the next decade, with employment expected to grow by 73,097 jobs during that period. This continues a trend of San Bernardino County and the Inland Empire outpacing California and the nation in employment since the first quarter of 2013. In addition, the county has a relatively young population, foundational to bolstering the region’s long term prospects for economic growth.

Fully maximizing that potential requires an ecosystem in which stakeholders work side by side to develop and train a workforce prepared for career opportunities, particularly in high-growth industries. The Countywide Vision project will highlight school districts, colleges and employers, who have implemented comprehensive strategies to meet the employment needs of local business and encouraged development of career pathways for youth.



On Jan.17, the County will release its labor market intelligence report as part of its Workforce Roadmap presentation to the community. This presentation, a Vision2Succeed kickoff event, will help identify the county’s greatest areas of opportunity for job creation and workforce development, prioritize training investment, and support workforce development systems, ensuring our county remains a leading job creator for California.

In June 2011 the Board of Supervisors and the San Bernardino Council of Governments adopted the Countywide Vision in partnership with the community. The Countywide Vision provides a roadmap for the future of San Bernardino County, including the creation of a healthy and prosperous future for all who live, work and play here. Vision2Succeed is the fourth public campaign of the Countywide Vision Project following the successful Vision4Safety initiative, the Vision2BActive physical activity initiative and the Vision2Read literacy initiative.