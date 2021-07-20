Boss’d Up Barber/Salon building through family

Local Advertisement

When looking for a barber or stylist, it can be difficult. At Boss’d Up Hair Salon and Barbershop they have someone for every type of style. Boss’d Up is a multi-cultural barber/hair salon, owned by Jeff and Loana Thomas.

Their two locations in Highland are at 27000 Baseline St suite A and B, for the salon. 7251 Boulder Ave., for their barbershop.

Boss’d Up Hair Salon opened in July 2018 and they have been going strong since. Boss’d Up Barbershop opened in February 2020 and has had quite the obstacles since opening, thanks to the pandemic.

“For me, I wanted to ensure my customers were safe and felt safe,” shared co-owner Jeff. “We’ve made sure all of our barbers and clients wore masks when coming in. We constantly sanitized our equipment and furniture as well.”

Jeff has been a barber for 10 years, seeing how to run the business inspired him to venture out on his own.

“My goal out of school was to eventually own my own shop. Seeing how the business was run and after ten years of working for another shop owner, I felt it was my time to go out on my own,” shared Jeff.

When visiting both Boss’d Up locations the first thing one notices is the atmosphere. Family is the first thing that comes to mind. Kids playing or watching TV while their parents are getting their hair done. Family is embraced by Jeff and Loana.

“This is a place where families are welcomed and embraced,” said Jeff. “Here, kids can be themselves, they can run around or watch TV. We’re going to get video games here soon as well.”

At the shop, you can regularly see Jeff with his kids, watching TV or playing around.

“Family is important, I want our shops to be a place where families feel comfortable and can all get their haircuts here,” expressed Jeff.

His barbers share the same sentiment. They expressed that they enjoy coming to work because of the family-like atmosphere and relationships.

“I worked with Jeff prior to coming to Boss’d Up. What drew me here was Jeff, he makes you feel like family and that goes for everyone,” shared Mark Fuentes, Barber at Boss’d Up Barbershop.

Boss’d Up is looking to grow its family. If interested in employment, you can visit either of their locations and inquire within.

Jeff and Loana Thomas want to inspire, build, and lead barbers and stylists to be all they can be.

“When I got out of prison in 2010, I made a decision to better myself. Now, I want to be an example for people, that with dedication and hard work you can succeed,” shared Jeff. “You can’t doubt yourself, I’m looking for barbers that want to learn and improve themselves.”

If interested in booking an appointment with either Boss’d Up Salon or Barbershop, you can visit their Instagram page at bossedup909 or call (909) 907-5219.