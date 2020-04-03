Boyd Elementary teachers, staff reconnect with students during parade in Rialto neighborhood

Local Advertisement

Over two dozen vehicles meandered through a Rialto neighborhood Friday morning, April 3, steered by Boyd Elementary School teachers and staff in a spirited show of love to their students, waving and sounding the horn as they drove past.

“When we found out we wouldn’t see our kiddos again for the rest of the school year we wanted to let them know that we miss them and that we love them and we’re thinking about them,” said Boyd Principal Kaynee Correoso.

Boyd Elementary School Strategist Sasha Lindblom who has worked at the school site for 22 years came up with the idea for the parade.

“We want to let the kids know how much love we have,” she said emotionally. “This is a Bulldog family here… and this is my second family.”

Local Advertisement

Photo Rialto Unified: Myra Vera-Rizo and her children Adan and Bella Vera showing support to Boyd Elementary teachers and staff.

Myra Vera-Rizo brought her son Adan Vera (5th grade) and daughter Bella Vera (kinder) to greet teachers as they exited the school parking lot in a caravan.

“They’re here to support us, and so we wanted to show our support to them, too,” she said, holding a bright blue home-made banner that read, “Hooray Boyd Staff You Rock!”

Photo MJ Duncan: As the sounds of honking cars get louder, a family waits eagerly. From left: Toddler unidentified, Anna Salguero, Nathaniel Gutierrez (5th grade), Nicole Gutierrez (kinder), and Amanda Fernandez.

Enrichment packets have been sent out to students, and educators district wide are preparing to launch Google Classroom on April 13.