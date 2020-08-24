Boys & Girls Clubs support distance learning

Local Advertisement

Local students had their “first day of school” at Boys & Girls Clubs on Aug. 13 amid COVID-19 school campus closures.

More than 60 students brought their electronic devices to the Club to log in to class. The kids were spaced apart in rooms throughout the Club, and Club staff helped with any issues that arose until the first day’s projects were finished.

As the school year continues virtually, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Redlands-Riverside is offering distance learning support as long as needed. Club staff will make sure students keep to their school schedules, and feed them lunch.

“We want to continue to be there for working parents, as we have the last few months, and help ensure that their kids are successful as they do distance learning,” said Club senior vice president Mark Davis.

Kids can get help with certain subjects and homework support at the Club, along with fun activities like art and sports. They can also take advantage of the Club’s collection of books, including some donated by the Redlands Sunrise Rotary Club and UPS Stores.

Safety measures for youth coming to the Club include daily temperature checks, health screening questions, face coverings for everyone in the building, regular hand washing, social distancing, and a lower staff-to-youth ratio. All Club program and administrative staff have been tested for COVID-19.

The cost for day camp is $150 a week per child, plus $25 annual Club membership. Scholarships are available.

For information, call the Club at (888) 822-6535, email daycamps@bgcie.org or go to www.BeGreatIE.org