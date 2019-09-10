Boys & Girls Club holding Day for Kids, open house Sept. 21

Local Advertisement

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Redlands-Riverside will hold its annual Day for Kids community block party and open house on Saturday, Sept. 21.

The free, public event is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hansberger Clubhouse, 1251 Clay St., Redlands.

Day for Kids celebrates youth and the community they live in, and offers families a chance to spend time together. There will be food, games, music, crafts, informational booths, and free vision screenings. New this year, Club members will perform in a talent show.

“Day for Kids is an opportunity for everyone in the community to celebrate our youth,” said Club senior vice president Mark Davis. “And this year, they can see some of our members showcase their talents.”

The Club will host an open house and offer tours during Day for Kids.

Members of the community can make reservations for vision screenings for youth ages 5 to 18. Interested parents can call (888) 822-6535, ext. 201, or email jmolina@bgcie.org for requirements to qualify.

Event sponsors include Panda Express, the City of Redlands, Kiwanis Club of Redlands (noon) and Redlands Optometry Group.

More information is at www.begreatie.org