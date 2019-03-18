Boys & Girls Club honors outstanding members

Local Advertisement

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Redlands-Riverside honored its outstanding members at a dinner at the Burrage Mansion on March 6.

Photo: Christine French: Member of the Year Jordan Lopez and site coordinator Alyssa Crowder pose at Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Redlands-Riverside’s Ford Jr. Youth of the Year dinner Wednesday, March 6 at the Burrage Mansion in Redlands.

The Club recognized its Ford Junior Youth of the Year, Member of the Year, Members of the Month and Staff of the Year. Jesse Ambrosio was Ford Junior Youth of the Year, Jordan Lopez was Member of the Year, and Director of Program Services Eddie Hernandez was Staff of the Year.

“We’re honored to recognize the kids and staff who embody academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles,” said Club senior vice president Mark Davis.

The Member of the Year is chosen from the Members of the Month. Jordan, 10, “exemplifies a Club kid,” Club site director Vanessa Senteno said. Jordan puts away chairs and sweeps after each snack time, she said.

Jordan, who has been a Club member since second grade, says that the ideal Club member “is someone who is a role model and helps out.”

Jesse, 13, “always helps the staff with getting the younger members in order,” said Club teen coordinator Miguel Fernandez. “Jesse is a very respectful individual who always brings positive energy into the Club membership.”

Jesse said he enjoys coming to the Club for the activities, especially sports.

The Staff of the Year is chosen from the Club’s 200-plus employees for their leadership and desire to serve youth. Hernandez grew up in an Orange County Boys & Girls Club and started working there in 2001. He held several positions at the Boys & Girls Club of Fullerton before coming to Greater Redlands-Riverside in 2011. He is currently Director of Program Services for Housing and Teen Services.

“Eddie truly has a passion for not just working with youth, but for creating opportunities for others,” said Club CEO P.T. McEwen.

Youth of the Year is a national program of Boys & Girls Clubs of America and recognizes high school-age youth who embody the Club’s mission to mold productive, caring, responsible citizens. Junior Youth of the Year honors middle school students. The Club will announce its Youth of the Year in the near future.

The Club also recognized Ford, which backs the Ford Junior Youth of the Year program.

“We’re grateful for the support of our local dealerships, Redlands Ford, Fairview Ford and Raceway Ford,” Davis said. The Club will hold the Be Great Awards to recognize its Youth of the Year Ambassadors and supporters on May 15 at the Redlands Country Club.