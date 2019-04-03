Boys & Girls club members experience Geek Squad Academy

Local Advertisement

More than 100 Inland Empire youth did hands-on activities with members of Best Buy’s Geek Squad during spring break.

Best Buy employees from around Southern California and corporate headquarters ran a two-day Geek Squad Academy tech education camp for Club members during spring day camp the last week of March.

Geek Squad Academy helps youth “explore technology through immersive training in coding, digital music and film production, photography, 3D design and more,” according to Best Buy.

Club participants used coding to operate small BB8 robots from “Star Wars”, made stop-motion films using Legos and mixed digital music. There was no extra charge for Geek Squad Academy.

“We’re grateful to Best Buy for investing in STEM education for youth, especially those who might not have access to experiences like Geek Squad Academy,” said Club senior vice president Mark Davis. “We’re thankful that so many Best Buy employees took time from their stores to spend time with our kids.”