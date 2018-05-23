Boys & Girls Club offering summer fun at camps around IE

Local Advertisement

Parents and guardians can enroll their children in camps offered by Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Redlands-Riverside this summer.

Day camp is being offered several weeks in seven cities in the Inland Empire. The camp is for youth ages 5 to 14 and runs 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cost is $100 per week per child. The early-bird discount is $85 a week.

Day camp dates and locations are:

June 6-Aug. 1, 680 W. 2 nd , Corona;

, Corona; June 13-Aug. 3, 12318 Lamos Place, Moreno Valley;

June 4-July 27, 8837 Grove Ave., Rancho Cucamonga;

June 11-Aug. 2, 1251 Clay St., Redlands;

June 18-Aug. 3, 2750 Topaz Drive, Riverside;

June 13-July 26, 950 N. Valencia Ave., San Bernardino; and

June 6-Aug. 1, 15500 Midtown Drive, Victorville.

Day campers can go on field trips and participate in special activities. Teen programming is also available at all locations except Rancho Cucamonga.

Local Advertisement

The Club is also offering Camp Einstein, an overnight camp focused on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), at the Burrage Mansion in Redlands. Girls’ camp is July 19-20 and boys’ camp is July 21-22. The camp is for ages 7 to 14 and is $25 per child.

Scholarships are available for all camps.

Camp registration forms are posted at www.begreatie.org/day-campand are available at the Hansberger Clubhouse, 1251 Clay St., Redlands. For more information about day camp and summer teen programming, call (888) 822-6535.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Redlands-Riverside

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Redlands-Riverside has served the Inland Empire since 1967, and has sites in the communities of Alta Loma, Corona, Loma Linda, Mentone, Moreno Valley, Rancho Cucamonga, Redlands, Rialto, Riverside, San Bernardino and Victorville. Our Clubs serve over 3,000 youth daily in after-school settings. Our mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. For more information, visit www.BeGreatIE.org