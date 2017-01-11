Boys & Girls Club of Redlands’ sweetest event ‘Chocolate Fantasy’ is Feb. 11

The Boys & Girls Club is preparing for its sweetest event Feb. 11 — Chocolate Fantasy.

Marking its 23rd year, the annual black tie fundraiser brings local chefs and bakers to create sweet and savory samplings for a title win, and offers a night of champagne, dancing, silent auctions in support of youth programming for its Redlands and greater Riverside clubs.

“We hope to have an extra special Chocolate Fantasy this year to celebrate our 50th anniversary,” said P.T. McEwen, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs, in a news release.

Highlights for this year’s event will include casting votes for best Chocolatier of the Year, Restaurant of the Year, and Decorations of the Year; live entertainment, a live auction, and a raffle for a chance to win an Apple Watch Series 2.

Event tickets are $90 per person and available for pre-sale through www.BeGreatIE.org. Raffle tickets are also available for purchase and those who enter do not need to be present to win.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Redlands-Riverside 23rd annual Chocolate Fantasy fundraiser will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. at the historic Mitten Building in Redlands, 345 N 5th St # A. The event is open to guests 21 and older.

For ticket purchase, information or for table sponsorships, visit the Redlands club at 1251 Clay Street or call 888-822-6535.