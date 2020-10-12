Boys & Girls Clubs offers services for kids of Loma Linda Health and SAC Health employees

Local Advertisement

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Redlands-Riverside is offering all-day services for children of employees of Loma Linda University Health and SAC Health System.

Day camp services started Sept. 14 and include help with distance learning; breakfast, lunch and snack; outside activities; and crafts at Loma Linda University’s Drayson Center.

COVID-19 safety measures are in place, including daily temperature checks, health screening questions, face coverings for everyone in the building, regular hand washing, social distancing, and a lower staff-to-youth ratio. All Club program and administrative staff have been tested for COVID-19. Drayson Center staff clean each area every 30 minutes.

“We want to serve parents working at Loma Linda University Health and SAC Health, and help ensure that they have a safe place for their kids to do distance learning and spend the day,” said Club senior vice president Mark Davis.

Local Advertisement

Students can bring their electronic devices to the Drayson Center to log in to class. They are spaced apart, and can get help from Club staff.

Distance learning support is also available at the Club’s Hansberger Clubhouse in Redlands. Seventy students from five school districts have been logging in and attending school at the Clubhouse. Staff helps with homework and questions during class time, with a 10:1 student-to-staff ratio.

The cost for day camp is $150 a week per child. Scholarships are available. Youth in kindergarten through 12th grade can attend, Monday-Friday 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Interested LLUH and SAC Health employees can call the Club at (888) 822-6535, email jmolina@bgcie.org or go to www.BeGreatIE.org for more information.