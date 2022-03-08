Breeze Airways announces nonstop service between SBD International and SFO, marking first-ever scheduled passenger flights for the airport

Local Advertisement

SBD International Airport (SBD) marked a major milestone in its 80-year history today as Breeze Airways’ Director of Legal and Corporate Affairs Eric Fletcher announced daily nonstop service between SBD and San Francisco International Airport (SFO), beginning August 4, 2022, and marking SBD’s first-ever scheduled passenger flights. Fletcher and airport leaders were joined at the public announcement by elected officials, airport staff and business representatives. Fletcher’s announcement included that fares as low as $49 one way are now on sale at www.flybreeze.com and the Breeze app.



Breeze, an airline launched by JetBlue founder David Neeleman, connects travelers in communities underserved by air service to the U.S. cities they want to visit most, by delivering affordable fares, state-of-the-art technology and its signature Seriously Nice™ service. Breeze will inaugurate the new SBD-SFO nonstops with Embraer E195 aircraft seating 118 passengers, with 22 seats offering extra legroom. The E195’s two-by-two seating configuration means there are no middle seats onboard.



“Breeze Airways’ announcement of daily nonstop service to SFO is a monumental moment for our inland Southern California region and our communities that have supported the base reuse effort for many years, invigorating the resurgence of true travel options for our residents, businesses, and friends and families,” said Frank J. Navarro, SBD’s Commission President and Mayor of the nearby City of Colton.

Mayor John Valdivia of the City of San Bernardino, a SBD Commissioner and the Inland Valley Development Agency Co-Chairperson (a partner special district of SBD) commented, “The daily service will have incredibly positive economic impacts for the Inland Empire, infusing up to $57 million annually into our region through exciting new aviation careers such as ticketing and gate agents, ground handlers, TSA employees, flight attendants and pilots, aircraft mechanics, and concessionaires.”



“It’s really exciting to be announcing new daily service to SFO from San Bernardino today,” said Breeze Airways founder and CEO David Neeleman. “After many years in the industry and founding five airlines, I can’t recall ever being the debut airline at an airport before. It’s wonderful that after many years of effort, that the Norton Air Force Base has become a commercial airport.”

Offering scheduled airline service to the Inland Empire region has been a goal for SBD for the past decade. The airport has maintained a passenger terminal building since 2010, serving passengers traveling on charter flights since that time.



“SBD and partners have worked hard to achieve this milestone in our airport’s history, and our region deserves this outcome.” Navarro continued. “We are proud of SBD’s current staff who are helping us make history, and appreciate their efforts to get us ready for scheduled passenger service beginning in August. SBD’s convenient location means local residents and business owners can book a low-fare flight on Breeze Airways from SBD to SFO and avoid sitting in gridlocked traffic.”



Strong demand exists for nonstop service to San Francisco:



– San Francisco, the Bay Area and Northern California are in the top-requested domestic destinations

from the Inland Empire

SFO offers easy flight connections, with nonstop service to 150 cities across North America and the globe on approximately 50 domestic and international airlines by summer 2022.

According to Michael Burrows, Chief Executive Officer of SBD and the Inland Valley Development Agency, “This new partnership with Breeze Airways is the culmination of decades of federal, state, regional, and local focus on revitalizing what was the amazing Norton Air Force Base and is now the thriving SBD International Airport. We are here to support our communities, our businesses, partners, and new friends for many years to come. Our region’s confidence brought us to this day, and we honor and appreciate them now by offering this incredible travel option right here at SBD.”



“I thank and applaud Breeze Airways CEO David Neeleman and his management team for their investments and confidence in SBD International Airport and for bringing their low-cost service to our fast-growing region,” said SBD Director of Aviation Mark Gibbs. “The airport team is making final preparations to our terminal and roadway system that will make travel through the airport easy, convenient, and, well, a breeze.” Gibbs continued, “Residents and businesses throughout the Inland Empire need more choice in air travel that is closer to home. Breeze Airways’ modern aircraft, customer friendly employees, and low air fares, offered through our convenient and accessible airport, will help redefine air travel options through the Inland Empire.”

Local Advertisement