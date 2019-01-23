Broadway at the Gardens presents “The Hunchback of Notre Dame”

Local Advertisement

Broadway at the Gardens presents an unforgettable production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame, featuring songs from Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz’s sweeping Academy Award-nominated soundtrack as well as new numbers written for the live stage musical. Showcasing a cast of 20, a choir of 24, and a live 12-piece orchestra, this extravagant production will run for two weekends February 15th – 24th. Gold Level tickets are $30.00 for General and $28.00 for Seniors/Youth. All Platinum Level tickets are $35.00.

Based on Victor Hugo’s gothic novel set in 15th century Paris, The Hunchback of Notre Dame tells the story of the beautiful, compassionate gypsy, Esméralda and the gentle, but tragically deformed bell-ringer of Notre Dame Cathedral, Quasimodo. This powerful tale of appearances versus reality, fate versus free will, and love versus lust accompanied by a lush, soaring score have rendered this production a timeless classic. Peter Parnell’s new book utilizes story theatre techniques and features many of Hugo’s passages verbatim, making the musical truer to the original novel than its Disney animated counterpart. While the musical is distinctly darker than the film, it still features beloved Menken and Schwartz songs including “The Bells of Notre Dame,” “Out There,” “Topsy Turvy,” “God Help the Outcasts,” and “Hellfire.”

Director Marla Ladd and Music Director Kevin Gasio make their Lewis Family Playhouse debut. Choreographer Michael Ramon Lopez and Orchestral Conductor Allen Everman round out the Artistic Team. Keegan Michael Riojas stars as Quasimodo with Ron Hastings as Dom Claude Frollo, Andrea Somera as Esmeralda, Jordan Killion as Phoebus De Martin, and Alex Allen as Clopin Trouillefou.

Supporting this powerful cast are Timothy Jackson as Jehan Frollo, Jessica Ordaz as Florika, Camilo Castro as Father Dupin, Steven Teats as Frederic Charlus, Frank Rodriguez as King Louis XI, Amanda Lee as Madame, and Daniel Berlin as St. Aphrodisius.

Local Advertisement

The ensemble features Jaylen Baham, Cassandra Costa, Noelle Howe, Gayle Jett, Jenna Minor, Arianna Nelson, Christopher Nevarez, Melanie Rabajante, and Isaiah Ruiz. This production includes a breathtaking choir comprised of Los Osos High School Choir Members under the direction of Bethany Encina, as well as professional adult vocalists.

There are two weekends of The Hunchback of Notre Dame performances at Lewis Family Playhouse, with show times on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm. Call the Box Office at (909) 477- 2752 today.

For additional information or to purchase tickets for any of the performances please visit www.lewisfamilyplayhouse.com or call (909) 477-2752 or (877) 858-8422. “Follow,” “Like,” “Add,” and “Subscribe!” Download our app available in the App Store and Google Play!