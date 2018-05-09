CA State Sheriffs’ Association Backs James Ramos for State Assembly

Local Advertisement

Yet another law enforcement group has backed County Supervisor James Ramos in his bid for the 40th State Assembly District.

Joining local police, deputies and law enforcement leaders, the California State Sheriffs’ Association has officially endorsed James Ramos for the State Assembly.

“These groups know that public safety is a priority for me and will continue to be moving forward,” said Supervisor Ramos. “With a county as diverse and large as ours we know that public safety is not a one-size-fits all proposition and I will continue to work with law enforcement on solutions that work.”

Political Notes on Assembly District 40

Assembly District 40 includes the cities of San Bernardino, Redlands, Highland, Loma Linda and Rancho Cucamonga. It will be one of the top targeted Assembly seats in 2018. Supervisor Ramos currently represents over half of the Assembly District. He won his first term in November 2012 when he beat the incumbent Supervisor by 19%. He was reelected to the board in June of 2016 with almost 65% of the vote.