Caden’s Gift Giving Guide

The holidays are here. Having trouble gift shopping for your middle schooler? Never fear, Caden’s here… and I am a middle schooler. Here are your middle schooler gift giving ideas:

Xbox, PlayStation, or Nintendo Switch gaming consoles! You can’t go wrong. Maybe even throw in a few games that go with them. Gaming consoles not in your budget? You can find drones at Toys R Us or Target for a variety of prices. Shoes and sports gear. School supplies. For example, I am always losing my mechanical pencils. You cannot have too many! iPhone or iPod. Collectible action figures or comic books. Sports cards – you can find these at card stores or the checkout line at Target. Laptop or MacBook. Fill a stocking with candy, cash, and homemade coupons… or coal, if they are bad. Gift cards – think outside the box, instead of Target maybe Barnes and Noble (we have required school reading), ColdStone or Starbucks.

Happy shopping, gift givers!