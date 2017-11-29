Caden’s Gift Giving Guide

The holidays are here. Having trouble gift shopping for your middle schooler? Never fear, Caden’s here… and I am a middle schooler. Here are your middle schooler gift giving ideas:
Xbox, PlayStation, or Nintendo Switch gaming consoles! You can’t go wrong. Maybe even throw in a few games that go with them.
Gaming consoles not in your budget? You can find drones at Toys R Us or Target for a variety of prices.
Shoes and sports gear.
School supplies. For example, I am always losing my mechanical pencils. You cannot have too many!
iPhone or iPod.
Collectible action figures or comic books.
Sports cards – you can find these at card stores or the checkout line at Target.
Laptop or MacBook.
Fill a stocking with candy, cash, and homemade coupons… or coal, if they are bad.
Gift cards – think outside the box, instead of Target maybe Barnes and Noble (we have required school reading), ColdStone or Starbucks.
Happy shopping, gift givers!