Caden’s Gift Giving Guide

The holidays are here. Having trouble gift shopping for your middle schooler? Never fear, Caden’s here… and I am a middle schooler. Here are your middle schooler gift giving ideas:

  1. Xbox, PlayStation, or Nintendo Switch gaming consoles! You can’t go wrong. Maybe even throw in a few games that go with them.
  2. Gaming consoles not in your budget? You can find drones at Toys R Us or Target for a variety of prices.
  3. Shoes and sports gear.
  4. School supplies. For example, I am always losing my mechanical pencils. You cannot have too many!
  5. iPhone or iPod.
  6. Collectible action figures or comic books.
  7. Sports cards – you can find these at card stores or the checkout line at Target.
  8. Laptop or MacBook.
  9. Fill a stocking with candy, cash, and homemade coupons… or coal, if they are bad.
  10. Gift cards – think outside the box, instead of Target maybe Barnes and Noble (we have required school reading), ColdStone or Starbucks.

Happy shopping, gift givers!

Caden Henderson

Caden Henderson is our youngest contributing writer, submitting stories from a variety of topics biweekly. Reach Caden Henderson at caden_center@aol.com, for story suggestions.

