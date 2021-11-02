Caden’s iPad Drive for LLUCH is back

Local Advertisement

For three years I have hosted Caden’s Teddy Bears for Kids, along with the awesome businesses who are bear drop-off spots, benefitting Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital (LLUCH) patients! In that time we were able to donate over 1,000 teddy bears to patients during the holidays. Last year, like all other parts of life, the pandemic changed the fundraiser and we were not able to collect bears. Instead, after discussion with LLUCH, we found out what they needed most were iPads. iPads are used for patients who are in isolation to be able to communicate with their family, for younger patients as a tool to distract them during procedures, for convenient patient check-ins and so much more.

So, last year, we launched an online donation drive to purchase iPads for the hospital. Our initial goal was $2,500. Thanks to so many generous local businesses, community members, family, and friends, we were able to raise $9,900!!

I hope that you will consider donating to this drive again this year. I would love to beat last year’s total. As someone who has been treated at LLUCH I know first hand the amazing work they do and the many ways the Child Life Department goes out of their way to keep the children there happy and entertained while they are being treated. I am so excited to be able to do something special for them each year.

If you are interested in donating to my LLUCH iPad fundraiser, please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/Caden2021

Thank you!!