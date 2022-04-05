Caden’s iPads for Kids raises nearly $4,000

Local Advertisement

Thank you so much to everyone who donated to the Caden’s iPad Drive for Kids benefitting Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital at the end of last year! We were able to raise $3,892 in 2021, for a grand fundraising total of $15,309 raised across all my fundraisers for the hospital over the last 6 years (as well as over 1,000 teddy bears!).

In addition to all of the generous community members who donated, I would especially like to thank Star Tulip Stuffies House of Fine Stuffed Animals for hosting a raffle and donating all of the proceeds to the drive. Our friends at Paulson Orthodontics also helped promote the drive in their office, as well as collect donations! As always, Phyllis Kates of PK Design generously donated her time and talent on our promotional materials!

Keep an eye out for this fundraiser in November of this year. This will be the final donation drive I host before going to college and I plan to go out with a bang!