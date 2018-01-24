Call for Entries for National Orange Show’s 69th Annual All-California Juried Art Exhibit

The National Orange Show announces a Call for Entries for its 69th Annual All-California Juried Art Exhibit. All artwork including painting, drawing, pastel, mixed media, collage, photography, and sculpture are welcome. The deadline to submit is March 12th.

There will be an Open category and a Citrus themed category. Each category will have awards for First ($700), Second ($500), and Third place ($300) as well as six total Honorable Mentions ($100 each).

Letters of acceptance will be sent out to artists during the week of April 2nd, 2018. Art drop-off will take place on April 13th and 14th from 9am to 4:30pm. The Artist’s Reception will be held on May 1st from 6pm to 9pm. The Art Exhibit will be on display during the National Orange Show Fair in San Bernardino, CA from Wednesday, May 2nd, 2018 to Sunday, May 6th, 2018 from 12:00pm to 9:00pm.

For 69 years the National Orange Show Art Exhibit has displayed art from talented local and regional artists spanning several counties throughout Southern California. The All-California Juried Art Exhibit at the National Orange Show was initiated in 1948 by the San Bernardino Art Association with great success. The National Orange Show Board of Directors continued it in 1949 as part of its regular agenda.

Timeline of Events

– Deadline to Submit Artwork: March 12th, 2018

– Acceptance Letters Sent out: Week of April 2nd, 2018

– Artwork Drop-off: April 13th – 14th, 2018 ; 9am to 4:30pm

– Artist Reception: May 1st, 2018; 6pm to 9pm

– Art on Display During Fair: May 2nd, 2018 to May 6, 2018

Download the Call For Entries application here

For more information visit:

http://www.nosevents.com/nos-c itrus-fair/

Contact us for any questions: George Smith (President);

909-851-5457

sbartassociation@gmail.com