Calling all Healthy Heroes Free Family Health Fair and 5k Sunday

October 20, 2017 – Loma Linda University Health’s Family Health Fair and 5K Walk/Run is happening Sunday, Oct. 29, at the Loma Linda University Health Drayson Center, 25040 Stewart St. in Loma Linda.

This year’s event, “Calling All Healthy Heroes,” will offer free flu shots for all family members ages three and up, a variety of health screenings, activities, and healthy food demonstrations in the main indoor area. The outdoor kid zone will offer face painting, a bounce house, an obstacle course and much more.

Show up at 7 a.m. to register for the 5K, which begins at 8 a.m. The first 300 participants will get a superhero cape. The health fair runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information or to volunteer, call 1-877-LLUMC-4U.

