Car clubs support 3rd Annual Toy Drive & Car Show at Loma Linda Ronald McDonald House

On Saturday December 14, the Third Annual Toy Drive & Car Show was held at the Ronald McDonald House in Loma Linda. The event was promoted by RZ Entertainment and the Suavesitos Car Club. Despite the rainy weather, several spectators and participants from various car clubs came for the event.

Photo Ricardo Tomboc: Children from the Suavesitos Car Club members also participated in the event.

Although there were many entries into the various car show categories, the big winner was Ronald McDonald House, who was the recipient of the Toy Drive.

Car show participants came from all around the Southern California area. Bobbie (Burgie) Baeza from Covina is a member of the Abrayas Car Club and won the First-Place trophy for his Golden Thunderbird. Johnny Liendo from Colton won the Second-Place trophy for his Red 1965 Chevy S-10 Pickup Truck. Johnny, a member of the “Bajitos” Car Club, said, “I like to participate and contribute to the Ronald McDonald Charities when I can.” Several vendors took part in the festivities, including LifeStream who held a mobile blood drive onsite.

Photo Ricardo Tomboc: Members of the Suavesitos Car Club.

Ronald McDonald Houses are found in over 64 countries. Local chapters have been helping millions of families with sick children find comfort and support when they need it most. The programs are tailored to meet the urgent needs of each community.

Promise Eaves, 17, from Orange County performed several songs during the car show. Promise has been battling cancer since she was 18 months old and has been in and out of hospitals most of her life. Promise’s mother Ila Eaves has been a guest of the Ronald McDonald House, not only in Loma Linda, but in the Orange County area as well.

Photo Ricardo Tomboc: Johnny Liendo from Colton won the Second-Place trophy for his Red 1965 Chevy S-10 Pickup Truck. Johnny is a member of the “Bajitos’s” Car Club.

The Loma Linda House has the capability to accommodate up to 54 families and is located across from Loma Linda Children’s Hospital. Families can stay at the Ronald McDonald House for little to no cost. The Ronald McDonald House is in need of financial support, volunteers, supplies, including food items and beverages, and sponsors willing to adopt a room or rooms for families in need. For more information, contact the Ronald McDonald House at 909-747-1200; or go to rmhcsc.org/inlandempire.