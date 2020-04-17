Local Advertisement

As an increasing number of residents are now sheltering in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, drivers may find their cars sitting unused for long periods of time. Pete Mata, a car expert and 13-year instructor with Universal Technical Institute in Rancho Cucamonga has provided the following tips for how you can maintain your cars with less driving.

Car Maintenance During COVID-19

How long will gasoline typically last in a car?

Gasoline will typically last in a car for six months. However, the key to making gasoline last this long is to make sure the owner has a full tank of gas, which will help reduce condensation due to weather fluctuations. Adding a gasoline stabilizer will help prevent early breakdown.

How long will diesel fuel last in a car?

If one is planning to have his or her car idle for an extended period of time with diesel fuel, the key is to fill up the tank with clean fresh diesel. If you have a full tank of fresh clean diesel, it can last six months to a year.

How long will E85 typically last in a car?

E85 tends to degrade faster than gasoline or diesel, especially when it has a higher alcohol content. In a car that will not be driven regularly, E85 lasts less than six months.

If people aren’t driving as much, and don’t hit the mileage recommendation for an oil change, is there a recommended time period that consumers should change their oil?

If a car is sitting and not being driven regularly, the oil will deteriorate due to temperature fluctuations. If a driver does not hit their mileage recommendation for their regular oil change, the driver should change his or her oil every three months or 3,000 miles. The oil in the vehicle needs to be brought to an operating temperature to burn off moisture.

How long does a typical car battery last if the car is not driven?

Today’s high-tech vehicles often have multiple computers that are always on and monitoring the car’s systems. These computers do absorb energy, and if a car is sitting and not recharging, the battery can die within two weeks. To avoid a dead battery, it’s recommended that the owner take the car for a short five to 10-minute drive. Adding a battery tender, also known as a battery charger is a good idea. It only comes on when needed.

Should people continue to check and maintain their tire pressure if a car is not being driven?

Tires naturally lose air, so it is a good idea to frequently check the tire pressure and to maintain the manufacturer’s recommendations for tire pressure. Tires filled with nitrogen leak less than those filled with oxygen. When possible place the vehicle on jack stands to prevent flat spots on tires.

Are engine belts at risk of deteriorating or breaking if a car is not driven?

Yes, engine belts and anything that is made of rubber will deteriorate over time. If the rubber is in good shape, it will typically last six months.

Is there anything else people should do to maintain their car while it is not being driven as much?

If you anticipate your car will be sitting for an extended period of time, it is best to fill up the gas tank, make sure all the fluids are full, and clean it both inside and out. Another best practice is to change the cabin air filter. Tires can get flat spots if a car sits for six months or longer, so make sure to move your car before then. A great way to keep up your car’s maintenance when it’s not driven regularly is to take it for a five to 10-minute drive every two weeks. If you live in a rural area, fabric softener sheets in the engine compartment and under seats, keep rodents from chewing on electrical wires.

Pete Mata has been with Universal Technical Institute for 13 years. Pete teaches Climate Control, Professional Applications, and Introduction to Powertrains. Pete has 23 year experienced automotive field, spending 15 of those years with Ford motor company and a Master ASE certified technician. His passion for cars started at the age of 14 alongside his father. He loves teaching and restoring old cars, his favorite being Lowriders. Pete is a member of Groupe car club in which he’s been a member for 31 years.