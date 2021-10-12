Carrington is SBPD’s second African American captain in its 116-year history

Local Advertisement

By Terry Elliott, Chairman, Public Safety & Human Relations Commission

Nelson Carrington comes from humble beginnings, he was raised in an apartment complex in Western San Bernardino; as a youngster, he played on the streets of this city. Nelson attended San Bernardino Valley College where he completed the Police Academy.

Nelson was sworn in as a Police Officer with the San Bernardino Police Department in February 2005, where he has spent his entire career. As an Officer, Nelson worked on a variety of assignments that included patrol, CITE team, Crime Impact Team, and Gang Enforcement Officer.

In 2014, Nelson was promoted to the rank of Detective. As a Detective, Nelson served as a Gang Detective, Patrol Corporal, Field Training Officer, Department Recruiter, and Training Corporal. Nelson is a recognized expert in Defensive Tactics, Taser, Less Lethal Munitions, and firearms.

In 2018, Nelson was promoted to the rank of Sergeant where he served as a Patrol Supervisor, and Personnel and Training Bureau Manager. During Nelson’s time in Personnel and Training, he and his team hired over 40 new police officers, selecting many whom were born, raised, and still reside in San Bernardino. He was named Officer of Year in 2018.

In 2020, Nelson was promoted to the rank of lieutenant by Chief Eric McBride. As a lieutenant, Nelson served as the Western District Commander and the Special Investigations Bureau Commander. As the Special Investigations Bureau Commander, Nelson oversaw the Department’s Narcotics, Vice, SWAT, and other special investigations teams.

In September of 2021 Interim Chief Dave Green certified Nelson to the rank of Captain. He is currently assigned as the Administrative Services Division Commander. As such, Nelson now commands the Personnel and Training Bureau (Hiring, Selection & Training), Professional Standards Bureau (Internal Affairs), Reserves, Volunteers, Crime Analysis, Community Affairs, Fleet Services, Finance, Grant Writing and Management, Information Technology, Special Events, and the City’s Office of Emergency Management.

Throughout the course of Nelson’s career, he has successfully served as a manager in all divisions of the department. Nelson is a San Bernardino native who is raising his family and continues to live locally.

With pride, we congratulate our homegrown Captain Nelson Carrington, our 2nd African American Captain in 116 years. We thank him for his dedication to this city.