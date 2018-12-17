Carter High softball athlete Jillian Figueroa signs with San Jose State

Local Advertisement

Carter High School Senior softball player Jillian Figueroa took part in a college signing day event Thursday, December 13th where she signed an offer to play and attend San Jose State University. According to San Jose State University website the college has a 55% acceptance rate and is the oldest public university on the West Coast, as well as the founding campus of the California State University system.

Jillian is not only an amazing athlete, but she is a stellar student as well. Jillian holds a 4.38 GPA at Cater High School. According to the Max Preps website Jillian has been awarded the player of the game award four times in her high school softball career. Coach Omar Fernandez is truly proud of his short stop / 3rd baseman, “Jill is one of the most talented players that I have had the pleasure of coaching, for my money she is one of the best players in CBL, I am glad she is on our team!”

Jillian shows that youth sports programs pay off for local youth, when asked how she got started playing softball she replied, “One day I came home from elementary school with a flyer from the Rialto Girls Fastpitch Association at Frisbee Park and handed it to my mom. She proceeded to ask me if I wanted to try out and I enthusiastically answered, ‘Yes!’ I then tried out and made the 8U Shamrock team coached by Will Kirkbride, Paul Ramirez, and Jesse Gonzales.” That moment propelled Jillian in what has become a 10-year trek playing softball.

Jillian recalled her favorite moment as a student athlete was when she made the Varsity Softball team her freshman year and that same season the team made it to the 1st round of the CIF Citrus League playoffs.

As a student Jillian’s favorite subject is Science, which is fitting because she will be studying Forensics in Biology at San Jose University.

“Jill is a leader on our campus and on our team, she is always setting a positive example for the students at Carter,” Fernandez concluded.