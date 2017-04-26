Celebrate 50 years with the Boys & Girls Club

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Redlands-Riverside is celebrating its 50th anniversary May 6 under the stars at the University of Redlands.

The evening will highlight the organization’s history and its impact on the community. Local youth and former members, staff members and board members will share how the Club changed their lives. The evening will end with fireworks over the UR quad.

Tickets are $90 each and include appetizers, dinner, and drinks. Community members can also enter a raffle for two tickets to “La La Land in Concert” at the Hollywood Bowl. Tickets are one for $5, three for $20, eight for $20 and 22 for $50. The raffle will benefit the Club’s scholarship fund.

Event sponsorships are available. Call the Club for more information, (909) 798-4599, or got to www.BeGreatIE.org .