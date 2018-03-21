Celebrating a Vision delivers random acts of kindness to cancer survivors

Casey Elementary School Principal Roberto Velez and 3rd grade teacher Suzette Stitt were taken by surprise when Sonya Adams of Celebrating a Vision lavished them with gift baskets and the announcement that she was whisking them off in a limo and treating them to brunch at Beola’s Southern Cuisine in Ontario.

Adams, president and founder of CAV, said she established the non-profit organization in 2013 after she had a vision of her calling – to deliver random acts of kindness to cancer survivors in the form of enjoyable experiences. Those include horseback riding in Malibu, fine dining for two, wig services, sunset sails, grocery deliveries, gift baskets and more.

Both Stitt and Velez are cancer survivors.

“It’s about celebrating a second chance at life,” Adams said. “Cancer is devastating to endure, so I have made it my mission to honor and celebrate survivors.”

Stitt was diagnosed with breast cancer in December of 2010 and underwent chemotherapy and radiation within the next month.

“It’s hard to explain how it is to go through it (cancer experience),” Stitt said of her ordeal. “I tried to stay positive and tried to keep myself up and about as much as possible; I didn’t let it take me down.”

Stitt and Velez are both cancer free.

Adams receives stories of survival throughout Southern California, and is also in discussion to take CAV to other states. If you would like to get involved with CAV, convey a story of survival, or to make a donation to assist in the delivery of random acts of kindness, please call Adams at (909) 896-9041 or (888) 661-3390.