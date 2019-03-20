Celebrating A Vision honors Ontario Airport Executive Chef

Local Advertisement

During the longest government shutdown in US history one Inland Empire resident looked for a way to help those working without a paycheck. Lisa Torres, the executive chef for the restaurants at the Ontario Airport, used her access to food to help federal workers by opening up the kitchen at the airport to make pizzas for TSA agents and their families.

“I saw a need and decided to do something about it. I opened my kitchen back up, got things ready, and made some pizza for the TSA agents to take home and feed to their family.” Chef Lisa didn’t see her act of kindness as a big deal, she was just doing something for people in need.

Sonja Adams from Celebrating a Vision did think this was a big deal and wanted to surprise Chef Lisa with an experience she will never forget. With the help of the Auto Club Speedway and Exotics Racing Chef Lisa was treated to a two-lap ride in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat. This muscle car pumps out a whopping 707 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque, according to the Exotics Racing website.

Chef Lisa was also treated to a trophy and personalized bowls and plates to commemorate her recognition of helping others in a time of need. Chef Lisa’s friends and family came out to celebrate with her and watch a professional driver give her the ride of her life.

Chef Lisa, who is not a fan of being surprised, thought she was coming to celebrate her nephew getting an award but quickly learned that she had been tricked. Chef Lisa said even though she is not a fan of surprises this was pretty amazing. Celebrating A Vision delivers random acts of kindness to people who overcome tragedy in life or have done something amazing for their fellow man. You can learn more about Celebrating a Vision at www.celebratingavision.org.